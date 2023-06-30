Administrative Assistant – Business Office & Student Receivables

Posting Date: June 30, 2023

Department: Business Office

Category: Staff

Status/Type: Full-Time

Applications will be taken until the position is filled.

Function of Position: Responsible to the director of accounting to perform various cashier and accounts receivable responsibilities in compliance with applicable laws, rules, and regulations.

Duties and Responsibilities:

1. Perform cashier responsibilities.

2. Balance cash drawer, prepare and deposit checks electronically

3. Enter all College and Seminary income into system.

4. Prepare advancement gift checks for deposit.

5. Process all credit card transactions for College and Seminary.

6. Calculate interest and send statements.

7. Post financial aid batched by Financial Aid to student accounts; notify students if federal loans resulted in a credit balance; request check for students with credit balances.

8. Enter miscellaneous charges and credits on student accounts.

9. Post batches produced by Financial Aid for scholarships; deposit actual scholarships checks through desktop deposit

10. Maintain vending; place service calls; issue refunds as required.

11. Issue student payroll checks.

12. Maintain dorm deposit subsidiary and refunds.

13. Maintain automatic student payment plans.

14. Perform various accounts receivable accounting functions including, billing, and reconciling, balancing, journal entry items to general ledger.

15. ROTC- Go Army- draw/request fund for eligible students.

16. Perform other related duties/responsibilities as appropriate or assigned by director of accounting

17. Maintain loffler copier usage reports and postage meter.

18. Long distance phone and cable reports – quarterly/annually.

19. Manage Meyer Hall and Honsey Hall work-study and approval of hours.

20. Delivery of supplies to other buildings (paper supplies, break room, classroom supplies, copier toner).

21. Assist Director of Human Resources with administration of safe colleges reports.

Minimum Qualifications:

willingness to support the mission of the College

one to three years of related experience

strong oral and written communication skills

current and successful computer experience

Please send all application materials to hr@blc.edu.