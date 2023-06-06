Enrollment Director – Rochester Central Lutheran School

Posting Date: 06/06/2023

Closing Date: Open until filled

Website: https://www.rcls.net/

Salary: $47,043 per year

Hours: The RCLS enrollment director is a .8 FTE salaried 12 month position.

Location: Rochester, MN

Position Description:

Under the direction of the principal and working in cooperation with the school’s administrative assistant, this person would serve as a Director of Enrollment for Rochester Central Lutheran School. The primary responsibility is to increase the number of inquiries, visits and applications to the school. It is expected that the Director of Enrollment will take the time required to fulfill responsibilities. This is a part-time position. The exact hours given will be at the worker’s discretion based on the needs of a given week.

Position Duties/Skills:

– Generate and maintain effective internal and external marketing tools and strategies (hosting open houses, creating marketing materials, managing communications, etc.)

– Publicize RCLS events with local newspapers

– Foster relationships with preschool families by making frequent contact with parents

– Establish connections and opportunities for marketing at other local preschools

– Participate in facilitating parent satisfaction surveys

– Assemble statistics and stories that communicate the value of an RCLS education

– Maintain relationships with K-8 families

– Generate and maintain the school’s web and social media presence

– Develop and lead a Parent Ambassador group to promote the school in Rochester and surrounding communities

– Communicate the message and mission of RCLS

– Represent Christ and the mission of RCLS to school families and the community

– Maintain records of enrollment and family contacts

– Establish connections in local media for marketing purposes

Minimum Qualifications:

– Knowledge of how to utilize social media for marketing purposes.

– Excellent and accurate writing skills with regard to all correspondence, newsletters, the Paw Print, marketing materials and paperwork.

– Strong relational and communication skills to deal effectively with new prospects, association pastors, community groups, current families, students, faculty and staff.

– Effective organizational skills.

Application Process Information:

Please contact Bethany Salonen at besalonen@rcls.net or call 507-289-3267 with questions.