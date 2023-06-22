Payroll and Accounts Specialist

Posting Date: June 22, 2023

Department: Business Office

Category: Staff

Status/Type: Full-Time

Applications will be taken until the position is filled.

Function of Position: Responsible to the director of accounting to maintain payroll, benefit, and other accounting records in compliance with applicable laws, rules, and regulations.

Duties and Responsibilities:

1. Maintain hourly and student payroll; enter wage data, direct deposit information, and insurance deductions and changes; prepare record of used vacation, sick and personal time; run all follow-up reports ACH all pay to employees from bank; and report all new hires. Prepare federal and state withholding tax report and make payroll register for audit.

2. Oversee all functions of time clock to include gathering data from financial aid, supervisors and students, setting up time clock, collecting all required paperwork from students. Maintain data on students and departments on clock; teach and help students and supervisors to use clock and software correctly and make adjustments when mistakes occur; run all reports needed for payroll. Train all full-time employees on how to use kronos and accruals.

3. Update register book for payroll accounts and reconcile payroll to bank statement and general ledger.

4. Journal entry deposits/withdrawals/interest/dividends, reconcile to the bank statements, and then to the general ledger for all College bank and investment accounts.

5. Balance cash on hand to general ledger and adjust as needed.

6. Account receivable checking; journal entry all deposits and withdrawals and reconcile to the general ledger; adjust as needed.

7. Journal entry deposits, interest, and withdrawals from seminary checking and savings account to the College; reconcile to bank statement and general ledger.

8. Develop and prepare spreadsheets on allocation of federal work-study allocation and America Reads for financial aid audit.

9. Organize HSA employee contribution/ flexible spending program; distribute information and forms as needed, answer questions, maintain files and enter deductions on payroll; perform verification of total deductions at year-end.

10. Distribute appropriate federal, state, and benefit forms to employees as required.

11. Assist employees with sign up and questions regarding insurance benefits.

12. Develop and maintain up-to-date knowledge of benefits, payroll, and accounting procedures, laws, and regulations affecting responsibilities for the College. Prepare 1095’s for employees and government.

13. Maintain appropriate forms for benefits and payroll in employee files.

14. Verify and confirm insurance benefit billings; journal entry to department expenses; pay on-line. Prepare and send health savings account deposits on-line.

15. Administer COBRA for employees and/or families leaving the College; maintain appropriate forms and files.

16. Perform various accounts receivable accounting functions including, billing, and reconciling, balancing, journal entry items to general ledger; prepare necessary spreadsheets, audit forms and federal tax information for bookstore, seminary, Synod, and endowment scholarships.

17. Assist in preparation for annual audit. (120, 140, 144, 920, 940, 944).

18. Perform duties of cashier and accounts payable clerk during absences.

19. Perform other related duties/responsibilities as appropriate or assigned by director of accounting and director of human resources.

Minimum Qualifications:

Willingness to support the mission of the College

Associate’s degree in accounting, and/or five to ten years of experience in field

Strong oral and written communication skills

Current and successful computer skills

Please send all application materials to hr@blc.edu.