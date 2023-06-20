Teigen Selected for Service to Bethany Award

Reverend Doctor Professor Emeritus Erling Teigen is the 2023 Exceptional Service to Bethany Award recipient. Teigen is being recognized for his contributions to the Bethany Community.

This Exceptional Service to Bethany Award was created to recognize faculty or staff members, administrators, volunteers, or a specific graduating class or group who has contributed substantially to the well-being of Bethany Lutheran High School or College by furthering its purposes and programs. The award is selected annually by the Bethany Alumni Board.

Teigen was born on July 9, 1940, in Hillsboro, North Dakota, to Reverend Torald and Olivia Teigen. He earned an associate in arts degree from Bethany Lutheran College in 1960, a bachelor of arts degree in American Literature from the University of Minnesota in 1962, his bachelor of divinity/master of divinity from Bethany Lutheran Theological Seminary in 1966, a master of arts in philosophy from the University of Minnesota in 1978, and an honorary doctor of divinity degree from Concordia Theological Seminary, Ft. Wayne, Indiana, in 2021.

From 1966 to 1977, Teigen served Evangelical Lutheran Synod congregations in Grand Forks, North Dakota, and Apple Valley, Minnesota, before accepting a call to teach at Bethany Lutheran College and Seminary. At Bethany, he taught in the areas of philosophy, religion, and theology. In addition to his teaching duties, Teigen has served in other roles at Bethany, including: College Chaplain, Dean of Men, Fine Arts Director, Chairman of the Religious Studies Department, Executive Secretary for the annual Reformation Lectures, Director of the Paul Ylvisaker Center for Personal and Public Responsibility, President of the Faculty, and Director of the Liberal Arts Major. He retired in 2015, but continues to serve as Archivist for the College and as a member of the Bethany Alumni Board.

Teigen was married to Linda (nee Sheriff) who was called to her heavenly home in 2019 following a long illness.

Reverend Teigen will be officially recognized as the 2023 Exceptional Service to Bethany Award recipient following the 9 a.m. worship service in Trinity Chapel on Sunday, September 17, 2023. This event will be a part of Bethany’s Fall Festival – A Homecoming Weekend.

If you would like to nominate someone for this award, please download and fill out this form.