Assistant Coach – Esports

Posting Date: July 14, 2023

Department: Esports

Category: Staff

Status/Type: Part-TIme

Applications will be taken until the position is filled.

Function of the Position: (Part-time, 20 hours per week) Responsible to the Director of Esports for assisting with day to day Esports operations including lab PC management, scheduling, recruiting, facilitating practices, traveling for recruitment and competition and providing a safe and comfortable living, learning and working environment for Esports players.

Duties and Responsibilities:

1. Travel to High Schools and Esports events for recruitment, specifically the Twin Cities.

2. Manage and Supervise the Esports labs. Assist the IT Department in maintaining both software and hardware on the PCs in working order. Maintain a clean physical space.

3. Coaching a team, including organizing practices, registering for tournaments, leagues and competitions. Practice includes scrimmages, VOD reviews, game planning and scouting.

4. Traveling, when appropriate, with teams to competitions and events.

5. Fulfill and keep the mission of Bethany first and foremost in all daily operations.

6. Perform other related duties/tasks as appropriate or assigned by the Director of Esports

Minimum Requirements:

• Willingness to support the Mission of Bethany Lutheran College

• College Degree preferred

• Experience and familiarity with Collegiate Esports

• Willingness to travel for recruitment, specifically to the Twin Cities

• A strong familiarity of the Twin Cities Area High Schools

• Expertise in at least one Esports title offered at Bethany

• PC and tech skills, ability to uninstall and install programs

• Strong communication skills

• Strong ability to present in front of a crowd, specifically high school students

• Valid Driver’s License

Please send all application materials to hr@blc.edu.