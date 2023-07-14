Home  >  News  >  General News  >  Bethany in England Trip Summary

Bethany in England Trip Summary

The Bethany in England Study Tour brought fourteen students and two professors, along with their spouses, for a two-week adventure in six different cities June 15–29, 2023. Below is a travel log with photos provided by Music Professor Benjamin Faugstad.

DAY ONE – Upon arrival in England, the group visited St. Paul’s Cathedral, then traveled to their home base in Cambridge at Westfield House, just in time for Evensong at St. John’s College.

The group leaving Bethany.
Two-hour guided walking tour of Cambridge.
Students and professors in St. Paul's Cathedral in London.

DAY TWO started with the first of four seminar classes by Professor Faugstad, then a walking tour of Cambridge, which closed with punting on the River Cam. 

Punting on the River Cam in Cambridge.
Professor Benjamin Faugstad

DAY THREE saw a full day in London, visiting the British Library, British Museum, and the National Gallery. 

Bethany group in front of the British Library.

DAY FOUR began with an early start to Oxford to see music manuscripts, featuring Thomas Tallis, George Frederic Handel, and Gustav Holst, to name a few. The rest of the day featured the Bodleian Library Tour and Bate Collection of Musical Instruments. 

Bodleian Library tour
Bate Collection of Musical Instruments

DAY FIVE remained in Cambridge for the second seminar class, then the “Music Manuscript Treasures of Cambridge University” with further time to explore The Fitzwilliam Museum. 

DAY SIX brought us to Aldeburgh for a visit at The Red House, then time on the North Sea coast, closed with music by Haydn, Brahms, and Wigglesworth at an orchestra concert. 

North Sea shore in Aldeburgh

DAY SEVEN was the first of back-to-back days in London to see the Tower of London and Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at the Globe Theatre

Bethany group in front of the Tower Bridge.
Bethany group in London.

DAY EIGHT in London began with a two hour traffic delay, then time at the Victoria & Albert Museum, Buckingham Palace, Big Ben, and front row seats to Evensong at Westminster Abbey. 

Bethany students in front of Big Ben, London.
At the front of Westminster Abbey.

DAY NINE began with the third seminar class, followed by a train ride to Ely Cathedral, where on the roof of the cathedral, Nathaniel proposed to Elisabeth and she said yes! 

DAY TEN was a free day, which meant for many to recover from all the walking, some days almost ten miles. 

DAY ELEVEN was an early start to Bath to see the Roman Baths and explore the beautiful city. 

Professors Dave Reagles (left) and Benjamin Faugstad.
Bethany Professor Benjamin Faugstad and his wife Ashley.

DAY TWELVE was another welcomed free day. 

DAY THIRTEEN was the final seminar class, then Westfield House hosted a BBQ send-off for our study tour.

Bethany students in a seminar about English composers and musicians.

Our FINAL DAY was a short flight across the pond and welcome return to driving on the right side of the road.

The whole study tour was made possible through the diligent and detailed hard work of Dr. David Reagles, who walked the itinerary in 2022, paving the way for a memorable experience. The Bethany in England study tour made both history and music come alive in a way that we will never forget!