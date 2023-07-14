Bethany in England Trip Summary

The Bethany in England Study Tour brought fourteen students and two professors, along with their spouses, for a two-week adventure in six different cities June 15–29, 2023. Below is a travel log with photos provided by Music Professor Benjamin Faugstad.
DAY ONE – Upon arrival in England, the group visited St. Paul’s Cathedral, then traveled to their home base in Cambridge at Westfield House, just in time for Evensong at St. John’s College.
DAY TWO started with the first of four seminar classes by Professor Faugstad, then a walking tour of Cambridge, which closed with punting on the River Cam.
DAY THREE saw a full day in London, visiting the British Library, British Museum, and the National Gallery.
DAY FOUR began with an early start to Oxford to see music manuscripts, featuring Thomas Tallis, George Frederic Handel, and Gustav Holst, to name a few. The rest of the day featured the Bodleian Library Tour and Bate Collection of Musical Instruments.
DAY FIVE remained in Cambridge for the second seminar class, then the “Music Manuscript Treasures of Cambridge University” with further time to explore The Fitzwilliam Museum.
DAY SIX brought us to Aldeburgh for a visit at The Red House, then time on the North Sea coast, closed with music by Haydn, Brahms, and Wigglesworth at an orchestra concert.
DAY SEVEN was the first of back-to-back days in London to see the Tower of London and Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at the Globe Theatre.
DAY EIGHT in London began with a two hour traffic delay, then time at the Victoria & Albert Museum, Buckingham Palace, Big Ben, and front row seats to Evensong at Westminster Abbey.
DAY NINE began with the third seminar class, followed by a train ride to Ely Cathedral, where on the roof of the cathedral, Nathaniel proposed to Elisabeth and she said yes!
DAY TEN was a free day, which meant for many to recover from all the walking, some days almost ten miles.
DAY ELEVEN was an early start to Bath to see the Roman Baths and explore the beautiful city.
DAY TWELVE was another welcomed free day.
DAY THIRTEEN was the final seminar class, then Westfield House hosted a BBQ send-off for our study tour.
Our FINAL DAY was a short flight across the pond and welcome return to driving on the right side of the road.