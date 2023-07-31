Dr. Chris Bollig

Chris has worked in the mental health field primarily as a clinical psychologist since 2006. After graduating with a degree in psychology from Concordia University (St. Paul, MN) he went on to earn his PsyD in Clinical Psychology from the Illinois School of Professional Psychology. Chris has gained experience in multiple mental health treatment settings, including a college counseling center, private practice, corrections, and inpatient treatment facilities. For well over a decade he has worked at a treatment hospital with inpatient civilly committed individuals diagnosed with severe and persistent mental illnesses, where he additionally serves as the internship Training Director.