Admissions Processing

Posting Date: August 4th, 2023

Department: Admissions

Category: Staff

Status/Type: Full-Time, Non-Exempt

Function of Position: Responsible to the VP of Admissions and Marketing to arrange the processing of prospective student materials from interest to enrolled and run the office of the Admissions team.

Duties and Responsibilities:

1. Provide administrative support for the VP of Admissions, Director of Admissions and admissions office team.

2. Organize and maintain clean, functional office environment, including resolving daily office and facility needs.

3. Serve as first contact point for students, employees, and campus guests.

4. Process requests for information from prospective students and task student workers.

5. Enter, process, and maintain candidate information for admission to Bethany. Task or ticket Admissions Counselors to follow-up with prospects about admissions materials.

6. Hire, train, and supervise student office assistant; oversee and approve student employee time-clock records.

7. Assist staff with ensuring accuracy of all outgoing correspondence and printed materials.

8. Document recurring procedures as necessary.

9. Maintain digital display content.

10. Assist with scheduling tour guides and callers as needed.

11. Assist with summer mailings, special projects and events as requested.

12. Manage purchase order process and inventory control.

13. Oversee copy area and workroom; fix printer/copier jams and replace ink cartridges as needed.

14. Maintain records of repairs and work orders.

15. Pick up and distribute Admissions staff mail.

16. Support of VP and Director of Admissions when they are out of the office or under project deadline.

17. Perform other related duties as appropriate or assigned by department head.

Minimum Qualifications:

• Willingness to support the mission of Bethany Lutheran College

• AA degree in administrative support or related field

• One year of experience in field

• Database system (Google Suite, Jenzabar, or Slate) knowledge and experience preferred

• Successful computer experience in Excel and Word

• Strong interpersonal and organizational skills, including attention to detail

• Excellent oral and written communication skills

Please send all application materials to hr@blc.edu.