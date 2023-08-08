Cleaning Technician – Kwik-n-Klean Inc.

Posting Date: 08/08/2023
Closing Date: Open until filled
Website: https://kwik-n-klean.com/
Salary: $15 per hour
Hours: Flexible schedule for evenings and weekends
Location: Mankato, MN
Position Description:
We have some great opportunities for part time or full time help in Mankato or St. Peter. We offer a flexible schedule and are looking for part-time morning, evening and weekend help. We ask that candidates have great attention to detail, love cleaning and have the integrity to work on their own with minimal supervision. If interested we would like to talk to you! To find out more please go to www.kwik-n-klean.com to apply or message us!
Position Duties/Skills:
- vacuum
- dust
- clean bathrooms
- empty garbage
Minimum Qualifications:
- need own transportation
- must be able to work well with minimal supervision
- must have integrity
- attention to detail
Application Process Information:
Apply directly on our website.
Please contact Jan Platt at janbarryplatt@mchsi.com or call 507-381-9982 with questions.