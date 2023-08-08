Cleaning Technician – Kwik-n-Klean Inc.

Posting Date: 08/08/2023

Closing Date: Open until filled

Website: https://kwik-n-klean.com/

Salary: $15 per hour

Hours: Flexible schedule for evenings and weekends

Location: Mankato, MN

Position Description:

We have some great opportunities for part time or full time help in Mankato or St. Peter. We offer a flexible schedule and are looking for part-time morning, evening and weekend help. We ask that candidates have great attention to detail, love cleaning and have the integrity to work on their own with minimal supervision. If interested we would like to talk to you! To find out more please go to www.kwik-n-klean.com to apply or message us!

Position Duties/Skills:

vacuum

dust

clean bathrooms

empty garbage

Minimum Qualifications:

need own transportation

must be able to work well with minimal supervision

must have integrity

attention to detail

Application Process Information:

Apply directly on our website.

Please contact Jan Platt at janbarryplatt@mchsi.com or call 507-381-9982 with questions.