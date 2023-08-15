Financial Planning Associate – Northwestern Mutual

Posting Date: 08/15/23
Closing Date: Open until filled
Website: https://www.northwesternmutual.com/office/mn/mankato/21022655/
Salary: $40k per year
Hours: Flexible
Location: Mankato, MN
Position Description:
Financial Planning Associate works with financial representatives to deliver financial security to their clients through a comprehensive planning process that integrates risk and investment products. Associates help financial representatives increase productivity by providing planning and integrated operations support.
Position Duties/Skills:
Marketing Support. Administer the Start-up kit to onboard new financial representatives. This includes ordering and setting up:
• Business cards, stationery and marketing materials
• Website, voicemail, E-mail signature and professional profiles
• Generate client feed lists, automatics and cross-sell reports
Sales and Service Support
• Compile meeting kits which includes all materials needed for the approach, close, and delivery
• Collaborate with Home Office Financial Planning Services (FPS) to deliver client reviews which include an Agenda, CCV, and IFLs (investment related materials as well if applicable)
• May manage work flow to and from Home Office FPS
• Collect and input client meeting notes
• Maintain compliant electronic client files, complaint files
and check and order logs
Manage underwriting process which includes providing, or collaborating with others to provide:
• Pre-filling applications
• Pre-checking applications for completeness and accuracy
• Submitting applications
• Scheduling requirements and medical exams
• Monitoring of the Daily Status Report (DSR) and take action on cases needing attention
• Process, or collaborate with others to open/fund investment accounts and investment service requests such as funds disbursements, account transfers and trade correction requests
• Process, or collaborate with others to complete risk product (POS) service requests such as name and address changes, beneficiary changes, updates to Insurance Service Accounts to facilitate the collection of payments, etc.
• Prepare and manage client communications
• Conduct weekly one-on-one meetings with Financial Representatives supported
• Coach to Pacesetter 40; coach Financial Representative towards effectively using their time to build clientele; support the activity coaching (quality and quantity) initiative
Minimum Qualifications:
- Strong customer relationship and service skills
- Strong analytical, problem solving, and written and verbal communication skills, with the ability to work well with others
- Strong organizational and time management skills with the ability to set priorities and meet deadlines
- Strong attention to detail, accuracy and reliability with the ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment
Application Process Information:
Apply directly on our website to get started right away.
Please contact Maria Pinero at maria.pinero@nm.com or call 1-507-626-0345 with questions.