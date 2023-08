Keaton Ginter fired a career best 71 on Tuesday afternoon to help the Bethany Lutheran men’s golf team to their second team victory in as many days as they shot 318 (+30) at the Tianna Golf Course in Walker, Minn. Bethany won the event by five, with Martin Luther College shooting a 323 (+35). Minnesota State-Fergus Falls and Minnesota Morris tied for third place with scores of 335 (+47).