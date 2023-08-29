Hospice Volunteer (Service Learning) – Moments Hospice of Mankato

Posting Date: 08/29/2023

Closing Date: Open until filled

Website: https://momentshospice.com/

Salary: N/A

Hours:

CREATE YOUR OWN SCHEDULE

Volunteer whenever your schedule allows for however long your schedule allows

Location: Mankato, MN

Position Description:

Patient Visitor Volunteer – A volunteer seeing a patient may read aloud, listen to music together, play board/card games, learn about the patient’s life story, or simply just sit with the patient.

Pet Therapy Volunteer – A volunteer seeing a patient may share their love for animals by allowing the patient to pet, talk, and love on your pet. Must be Pet Therapy Certified and have proof of rabies vaccination.

Bereavement Volunteer – . Bereavement volunteers make follow-up calls to family members and assist in mailing sympathy cards and newsletters to our bereaved families.

REMOTE OPTIONS AVAILABLE

Position Duties/Skills:

1) Interpersonal skills

2) Empathy

3) Social Work Core Competencies

4) Creativity

5) Understanding

6) Communication

7) Working with an interdisciplinary team in a health care setting

8) Understanding of comfort care

9) Understanding and exemplifying the hospice philosophy

10) Documentation of all visits and volunteer work to ensure Medicare compliancy

Minimum Qualifications:

1) Over the age of 18

2) Pass a Minnesota Department of Human Services background study

3) 1 hour online orientation

4) All in-person volunteers are required to pass a TB blood test

5) State issued ID or Driver’s License

Application Process Information:

Please contact Isabel Pool at isabelpool@momentshospice.com or call 763-453-0982 with questions.