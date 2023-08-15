Law Clerk – Fredrikson & Byron, P.A.

Posting Date: 08/15/23

Closing Date: Open until filled

Website: https://www.fredlaw.com/

Salary: $17/Hour

Hours: We are seeking a Law Clerk who would support attorneys and paralegals in our Mankato office on various drafting and other projects for 10-15 hours/week during the academic year.

Location: Mankato, MN

Position Description:

Fredrikson & Byron is the premier Midwest-based law firm working collaboratively to help businesses achieve their goals regionally, nationally, and globally.

Interest in a legal career and strong academic credentials are required.

Position Duties/Skills:

Support attorneys and paralegals on drafting and other projects.

Minimum Qualifications:

Interest in legal career

Strong academic credentials

Residing in the Mankato vicinity – this is not a remote position.

Application Process Information:

Applications will only be accepted online at www.fredlaw.com/careers, and applicants will be asked to submit a cover letter and resume. For assistance with the application process, or for accommodations, please contact lawrecruiting@fredlaw.com. If you have trouble getting hold of someone, reach out to Alison Kennedy: akennedy@fredlaw.com or call 612-492-7509.