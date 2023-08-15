Law Clerk – Fredrikson & Byron, P.A.

Posting Date: 08/15/23
Closing Date: Open until filled
Website: https://www.fredlaw.com/
Salary: $17/Hour
Hours: We are seeking a Law Clerk who would support attorneys and paralegals in our Mankato office on various drafting and other projects for 10-15 hours/week during the academic year.
Location: Mankato, MN
Position Description:
Fredrikson & Byron is the premier Midwest-based law firm working collaboratively to help businesses achieve their goals regionally, nationally, and globally.
Interest in a legal career and strong academic credentials are required.
Position Duties/Skills:
- Support attorneys and paralegals on drafting and other projects.
Minimum Qualifications:
- Interest in legal career
- Strong academic credentials
- Residing in the Mankato vicinity – this is not a remote position.
Application Process Information:
Applications will only be accepted online at www.fredlaw.com/careers, and applicants will be asked to submit a cover letter and resume. For assistance with the application process, or for accommodations, please contact lawrecruiting@fredlaw.com. If you have trouble getting hold of someone, reach out to Alison Kennedy: akennedy@fredlaw.com or call 612-492-7509.