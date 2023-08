The Bethany Lutheran men’s golf team won their first event of the season on Monday, finishing with a team score of 337 (+49). Martin Luther College finished in second at the meet at 349 (+61), while Minnesota-Morris took third with a 351 (+63), and Minnesota State Community and Technical College took fourth at 352 (+64). Jakob Swanson of the Vikings was the medalist at the event, firing an event low score of 77 (+5).