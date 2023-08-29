Named Account Executive – Loffler Companies

Posting Date: 08/29/2023

Closing Date: 10/19/2023

Website: https://www.loffler.com/loffler-job-openings

Salary: $50,000 per year

Hours: Monday-Friday 8am-5pm

Location: Mankato, MN

Position Description:

Are you driven by results and motivated by performance? Have you committed to excellence in both your personal and professional life? Are you eager to establish yourself with a leader in the business technology industry?

These qualities combined with your outside sales experience or aptitude could qualify you for the opportunity to join the Loffler Companies sales team in our Mankato office.

Account Executives at Loffler Companies are afforded the opportunity to maximize their earnings with uncapped commission!

Position Duties/Skills:

An ideal candidate for this position will have a track record of success or a demonstrated ability to excel in the following areas:

– Communicate a customer-first attitude. Learn about each customer’s goals, interests, and challenges to provide the most beneficial solution.

– Develop technical expertise in products to become a trusted resource to customers.

– Maintain a positive attitude and have the tenacity to stay the course.

– Plan for success. Utilize company-provided tools to track activity, participate in company training, and develop effective relationships with other key personnel within the organization.

– Show integrity. Take responsibility and stay accountable for all actions and decisions. Own both achievements and challenges.

– Focus on results and keep an eye on the horizon. Stay motivated every day to earn account business and retain it for the long term.

– Be trustworthy. Follow through with promises to everyone involved in the sales process both externally and internally. Make it priority to exceed the expectations of all concerned parties.

Minimum Qualifications:

– Bachelor’s degree (B.A.) from four year college or university.

– Prior industry experience in similar field or job duties preferred.

Other Comments:

Why Work for Us?

– Top Workplace

– Career Advancement

– Employer Paid Life Insurance and Disability

– Paid Time Off, Volunteer Time, Holidays, Bereavement, and Parental Leave

– Benefits Package including FSA, Medical, Dental, and Vision

– 401K with Employer Match

– Tuition Reimbursement

Application Process Information:

Please contact Brooke Westcott at brooke.westcott@loffler.com or call 952-646-6406 with questions.