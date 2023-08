The National Fastpitch Coaches Assocation (NFCA) announced their 2023 Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar Athlete honorees Tuesday and nine Bethany Lutheran softball players received the award. The Vikings who garnered the honor were Madisen Borek, Sierra Brown, Bailey Erlandson, Katelyn Halbach, Jade Krenik, Anna Lee, Kaija Mork, Tori Pahl, and Kayla Senne.