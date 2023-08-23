Personal Care Assistant – BestCare

Posting Date: 08/23/2023
Closing Date: Open until filled
Website: https://bestcaremn.com/
Salary: $15.25 per hr
Hours: Flexible
Location: Mankato, MN (Madison Lake, MN)
Position Description:
I am an 19 year old seeking female personal care assistants who are reliable, easy going, and fun to help me at home and in the community. I use a power wheelchair as I am limited in strength due to spinal muscular atrophy. I have several part time shifts available. I require care 7 days a week, which I am looking to fill with several people.
This position is great experience for Pre Medicine, Nursing, Occupational Therapy, and Physical Therapy students.
Position Duties/Skills:
- Getting Dressed
- Doing My Hair
- Transferring to and from Toilet
- Showering
- Help preparing meals
- Cleaning/Laundry
- Managing Basic Medical Equipment
- Full Body Transfer e.g. lifting me from wheelchair to toilet, shower chair, or bed.
- Driving accessible van. Driving me to appointments, social events, errands, etc.
Minimum Qualifications:
- Ability to perform full body transfer (94 lbs)
- Responsible and timely
- Previous experience preferred, but not required
- Fun to hang out with because I am very social and love to be out and about
- Valid drivers license
- Pass background check
Application Process Information:
Please contact Maddie Galovich maddiegalovich@gmail.com at or call 218-590-5684 with questions.