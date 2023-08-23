Home  >  All Jobs  >  Career Services Jobs  >  Jobs for Current Students  >  Personal Care Assistant – BestCare

Personal Care Assistant – BestCare

Posting Date: 08/23/2023

Closing Date: Open until filled

Website: https://bestcaremn.com/

Salary: $15.25 per hr

Hours: Flexible

Location: Mankato, MN (Madison Lake, MN)

Position Description:

I am an 19 year old seeking female personal care assistants who are reliable, easy going, and fun to help me at home and in the community. I use a power wheelchair as I am limited in strength due to spinal muscular atrophy. I have several part time shifts available. I require care 7 days a week, which I am looking to fill with several people.
This position is great experience for Pre Medicine, Nursing, Occupational Therapy, and Physical Therapy students.

Position Duties/Skills:

  • Getting Dressed
  • Doing My Hair
  • Transferring to and from Toilet
  • Showering
  • Help preparing meals
  • Cleaning/Laundry
  • Managing Basic Medical Equipment
  • Full Body Transfer e.g. lifting me from wheelchair to toilet, shower chair, or bed.
  • Driving accessible van. Driving me to appointments, social events, errands, etc.

Minimum Qualifications:

  • Ability to perform full body transfer (94 lbs)
  • Responsible and timely
  • Previous experience preferred, but not required
  • Fun to hang out with because I am very social and love to be out and about
  • Valid drivers license
  • Pass background check

Application Process Information:

Please contact Maddie Galovich maddiegalovich@gmail.com at or call 218-590-5684 with questions.