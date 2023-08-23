Personal Care Assistant – BestCare

Posting Date: 08/23/2023

Closing Date: Open until filled

Website: https://bestcaremn.com/

Salary: $15.25 per hr

Hours: Flexible

Location: Mankato, MN (Madison Lake, MN)

Position Description:

I am an 19 year old seeking female personal care assistants who are reliable, easy going, and fun to help me at home and in the community. I use a power wheelchair as I am limited in strength due to spinal muscular atrophy. I have several part time shifts available. I require care 7 days a week, which I am looking to fill with several people.

This position is great experience for Pre Medicine, Nursing, Occupational Therapy, and Physical Therapy students.

Position Duties/Skills:

Getting Dressed

Doing My Hair

Transferring to and from Toilet

Showering

Help preparing meals

Cleaning/Laundry

Managing Basic Medical Equipment

Full Body Transfer e.g. lifting me from wheelchair to toilet, shower chair, or bed.

Driving accessible van. Driving me to appointments, social events, errands, etc.

Minimum Qualifications:

Ability to perform full body transfer (94 lbs)

Responsible and timely

Previous experience preferred, but not required

Fun to hang out with because I am very social and love to be out and about

Valid drivers license

Pass background check

Application Process Information:

Please contact Maddie Galovich maddiegalovich@gmail.com at or call 218-590-5684 with questions.