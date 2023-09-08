8th Grade Tutor (Science & History)

Posting Date: 09/28/2023
Closing Date: Open until filled
Website: N/A – this is for a family looking for a tutor
Salary: Negotiable
Hours: Schedule can be flexible. Late afternoon/evenings two times/week.
Location: Mankato, MN
Position Description:
In need of someone to tutor 8th grade boy who attends Mt. Olive Lutheran School. He is in need of tutoring in science and history. Flexible schedule. Tutoring sessions 1-2 hours two times per week.
Position Duties/Skills:
- Dependable
- Reliable transportation
- Knowledge of 8th grade science and history content
- Strong communication skills
Minimum Qualifications:
- High school graduate
Other Comments:
This is private, for a family. Not through an organization.
Application Process Information:
Please contact Sissi Gan at sissigqn1001@gmail.com or call 507-351-2435 with questions.