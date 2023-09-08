8th Grade Tutor (Science & History)

Posting Date: 09/28/2023

Closing Date: Open until filled

Website: N/A – this is for a family looking for a tutor

Salary: Negotiable

Hours: Schedule can be flexible. Late afternoon/evenings two times/week.

Location: Mankato, MN

Position Description:

In need of someone to tutor 8th grade boy who attends Mt. Olive Lutheran School. He is in need of tutoring in science and history. Flexible schedule. Tutoring sessions 1-2 hours two times per week.

Position Duties/Skills:

Dependable Reliable transportation Knowledge of 8th grade science and history content Strong communication skills

Minimum Qualifications:

High school graduate

Other Comments:

This is private, for a family. Not through an organization.

Application Process Information:

Please contact Sissi Gan at sissigqn1001@gmail.com or call 507-351-2435 with questions.