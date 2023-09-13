Adjunct Faculty – Clinical Mental Health Counseling

Posting Date: September 13, 2023

Department: Clinical Mental Health Counseling

Category: Adjunct Faculty, Part-Time

Applications will be taken until the position is filled.

Summary:

The Clinical Mental Health Counseling program is in search of Adjunct Faculty who can teach online courses as assigned and based on the needs of the program.

COUN 622 Foundations of Addiction and Dual-Diagnosis Counseling (3 credits).

January 8th – April 21st, 2024.

Introduction to the etiology of addiction co-occurring with mental illness. Provides instruction on prevention strategies, evidence-based assessment and intervention approaches when working in a dual-diagnosis setting, and a review of the current research on dual-diagnosis treatment. This course is offered during the Spring 2024 term and is 15 weeks in duration.

Minimum Position Requirements (including years of experience, certifications, licenses, etc.):

• The Clinical Mental Health Counseling Program at Bethany Lutheran College is seeking qualified candidates with a MA, MS, EdD, or PhD in the relevant area of counseling.

• A doctoral degree in counseling or a related field, preferably Counselor Education and Supervision is strongly desired.

• Licensure and experience as a professional counselor or psychologist is required, preferably 3-5 years of professional counseling experience with a focus on substance use and dual-diagnosis counseling.

• Candidates should have experience teaching in higher education with preference given to those who have taught in the online environment and are familiar with online teaching platforms (Moodle, Zoom, Bongo, etc.).

• A demonstrated commitment to the counseling professional identity through advanced credentialing, presentations, publications, and service to the profession.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities:

• Foster a respectful, empowering learning environment that contributes to a positive student experience.

• Encourage student participation in the learning process through a variety of learning techniques and strategies.

• Encourage students to engage course content through a Christian worldview.

• Provide content and assignments that nurture the development of a faith-informed clinical identity and clinical practice.

• Be available to students for consultation and clarification regarding course subject matter.

• Fulfill the instructional responsibilities of planning for course activities, appropriate teaching methods, and assessment of student work.

• Provide feedback to students in a timely and meaningful manner aimed at fostering continuous growth and development.

• Model professional approaches that instill high ethical values and encourage lifelong learning.

Application Process:

Candidates should submit a letter of interest that addresses qualifications and area of specialization, resume/curriculum vitae.

Academic transcripts (may be unofficial), and a Statement of Faith.

Send Information to:

Bethany Lutheran College – Human Resources Office

Academic Search Committee — Clinical Mental Health Counseling

700 Luther Drive

Mankato, MN 56001; or via scanned email to hr@blc.edu.