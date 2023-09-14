Bethany named All-Steinway School

Bethany Lutheran College is pleased to announce it has been named an All-Steinway School, joining an elite roster of colleges, universities, and conservatories that bear this designation. Peter Schmitt, CEO and fifth generation family owner of Schmitt Music, headquartered in the Twin Cities, will present Bethany with the prestigious distinction on Saturday, September 16 during the All-Choir Reunion Concert which begins at 2:30 p.m. in the Ron Younge Gymnasium on the Bethany campus.

According to Steinway & Sons, to earn the distinction an institution must demonstrate a commitment to excellence by providing its students and faculties with the best equipment possible for the study of music. Steinway pianos—built by hand using time-honored practices in the company’s historic New York factory—are the gold standard of musical instruments, representing more than 170 years of craftsmanship and experience. All-Steinway Schools pledge that at least 90% of the institution’s piano collection be Steinway & Sons. All pianos owned by Bethany, from the practice room to the recital hall, are designed by Steinway & Sons.

Over the course of six years, almost 300 gifts totaling over $250,000 were directed to this effort by numerous supporters and friends of Bethany. Major gifts were given by St. Paul Lutheran Church in Escondido, California, the Bethany Lutheran College National Auxiliary, the families of Becky Lussky and Pat Meyer in memoriam, Paul and Helen Levorson, Ken and Patty Mayer, Leslie Ann Nelson, and Georgia Rettmer. Fourteen pianos have been delivered for this project since 2017.

“We are so thankful to the many donors who’ve helped Bethany to reach our funding goal for the All-Steinway initiative, and to piano instructor Dr. Bethel Balge for her early work to initiate the effort. These instruments will enhance the study of music on our campus for many years to come,” said Benjamin Faugstad, Music Department Chair.