Director of Network Systems

Posting Date: September 19, 2023

Department: IT

Category: Staff

Status/Type: Full-Time

Applications will be taken until the position is filled.

Function of Position: Responsible to the Director of Information Technology services for server hardware/software, email, and network maintenance.

Duties and Responsibilities:

1. Maintain server hardware and software, including configuration, installation, and security. Maintain and test backups, offsite storage of backups. Serve as GLBA coordinator as part of network security. (VMWare ESXi, Microsoft Hyper-V, Active Directory,)

2. Maintain College’s Internet connections (Consolidated and Metronet)(amount and shaping of bandwidth, manage DNS, DHCP security certificates, domain name licensing, BGP, etc)

3. Maintain licensing for servers and Microsoft software, ensure that information is documented in inventory database.

4. Research and provide input and recommendations on equipment and software upgrades.

5. Provide security, account maintenance for Google Apps, Jenzabar, and Admins for Kronos. Account setup for all new faculty, staff and students. Assigning of proper permissions, annual review of permissions.

6. Configure, maintain, and document security procedures for the network; inventory equipment. (NAT, VPN, Firewall, VPN, IPS, MFA)

7. Maintain the wireless network, install wireless access points across campus.

Install and manage all network switches, program switches and ports for security and VLAN access.

8. Assist with development of annual budget for all network equipment and software licenses.

9. Assist with IT support/help desk as required and log calls into software, and work on calls relating to network and server issues.

10. Coordinate installation of Jenzabar, Kronos and PowerFAIDS updates with Manager of Administrative computing on both test databases and live.

11. Research and develop knowledge of future and current needs of administration and academic departments and maintain up-to-date training in area.

12. Assist with training sessions for faculty and staff in areas of expertise.

13. Research issues that cannot be resolved in-house to find solutions.

14. Assist with door access systems, camera system, and time clock hardware installation as required. Configure camera servers and licenses, maintain camera IP addresses.

15. Perform other related duties/responsibilities as appropriate or assigned by director of IT services

Minimum Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in computer science or equivalent CCNA or MCSA certificates. (Recommended?)

Two years IT experience required, two years of IT experience in higher education recommended.

Excellent oral and written communication skills

Willingness to support the mission of Bethany Lutheran College

Please send all application materials to hr@blc.edu.