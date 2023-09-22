Home  >  News  >  General Information  >  Fall Festival 2023 Wrap Up

Fall Festival 2023 Wrap Up

Many thanks to all who visited Bethany to enjoy our Fall Festival: A Homecoming Weekend, held September 15–17, 2023. Here is a roundup of photos and video from the weekend. Please see our Fall Festival page for more information.

Fall Festival: A Homecoming Weekend

A number of events are held over the Fall Festival weekend. Highlights include alumni reunions, Athletic Hall of Fame Banquet, the Little Vikings Half-Mile Run/Viking 5K, a performance by the B-Town Drumline, music, food, and athletic contests.

Photos
Fall Festival 2023

All Choir Reunion Concert

An all-choir reunion was held on Saturday, September 16, 2023, with the following former and current Bethany directors participating: Jerome Wilske, Randi Ellefson, Ann Fredrickson, Jim Krikava, Dennis Marzolf, and David Paulson.

Video
Photos
All Bethany Choir Reunion Concert and Rehearsal 2023

2023 Athletic Hall of Fame

2023 Class of Inductees to the Hall of Fame:
Matt Kuster (1989-91) basketball, baseball
Kelly (Behnke) Kayvon (1992-94) volleyball, basketball, and softball
Brent Thomas (1977-79) wrestling
Stacy (Faber) Garbers (2001-03) volleyball, basketball
Eric Schutte (1994-95) baseball

Photos
Athletic Hall of Fame 2023

Theatre Physics 30

Celebrating the 30th Anniversary of a show about doing stuff on stage – physical stuff, original stuff, put together by the cast and directors, taking risks, delving into the right side of the brain (or elsewhere), a huge exercise in collaboration culminating in a show that is steeped in comedy, all within a rehearsal period of around three weeks.

View more Theatre Physics shows >>

Video

Photos
Theatre Physics 2023

Exceptional Service to Bethany Award

Reverend Doctor Professor Emeritus Erling Teigen is the 2023 Exceptional Service to Bethany Award recipient. Teigen is being recognized for his contributions to the Bethany Community.

Read orginal release here >>

Video

Jacob B. Weber (’10) Organ Performance

Bethany Alumnus Jacob Weber gave an organ performance on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

Video