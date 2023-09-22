Fall Festival 2023 Wrap Up

Many thanks to all who visited Bethany to enjoy our Fall Festival: A Homecoming Weekend, held September 15–17, 2023. Here is a roundup of photos and video from the weekend. Please see our Fall Festival page for more information.
Fall Festival: A Homecoming Weekend
A number of events are held over the Fall Festival weekend. Highlights include alumni reunions, Athletic Hall of Fame Banquet, the Little Vikings Half-Mile Run/Viking 5K, a performance by the B-Town Drumline, music, food, and athletic contests.
Photos
2023 Athletic Hall of Fame
2023 Class of Inductees to the Hall of Fame:
Matt Kuster (1989-91) basketball, baseball
Kelly (Behnke) Kayvon (1992-94) volleyball, basketball, and softball
Brent Thomas (1977-79) wrestling
Stacy (Faber) Garbers (2001-03) volleyball, basketball
Eric Schutte (1994-95) baseball
Photos
Theatre Physics 30
Celebrating the 30th Anniversary of a show about doing stuff on stage – physical stuff, original stuff, put together by the cast and directors, taking risks, delving into the right side of the brain (or elsewhere), a huge exercise in collaboration culminating in a show that is steeped in comedy, all within a rehearsal period of around three weeks.
Video
Photos
Exceptional Service to Bethany Award
Reverend Doctor Professor Emeritus Erling Teigen is the 2023 Exceptional Service to Bethany Award recipient. Teigen is being recognized for his contributions to the Bethany Community.
Video
Jacob B. Weber (’10) Organ Performance
Bethany Alumnus Jacob Weber gave an organ performance on Sunday, September 17, 2023.