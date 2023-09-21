K-12 Classroom Volunteer – Junior Achievement of Greater Mankato

Posting Date: 09/21/2023

Closing Date: Open until filled

Website: https://www.janorth.org/locations/greater-mankato-area

Salary: N/A

Hours: Flexible

Location: Mankato, MN

Position Description:

Junior Achievement of the Greater Mankato area is in need of classroom volunteers to teach financial literacy, career readiness, and real-life skills to K-12 students. You can choose your opportunity based on grade level, school, location, day of week, or all of these factors. You can choose to fulfill your volunteer activity in one day or over several weeks. We’ll work with you to find an opportunity that matches your interests and works with your busy schedule.

Position Duties/Skills:

1) Mentorship

2) Student Engagement

3) Financial literacy and personal finance

Minimum Qualifications:

1) Experience working with or desire to work with K-12 students

2) Professionalism

3) Public Speaking

Application Process Information:

Please contact Skyler Carlson at skyler.carlson@janorth.org or call 507-779-956 with questions.