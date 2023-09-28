Marketing Intern – Trinity Lutheran School

Posting Date: 09/28/2023

Closing Date: Open until filled

Website: https://school.trinitybelleplaine.org/

Salary: N/A

Hours: Varies based on credit desired but will be predominantly done based on student availability

Location: Remote

Position Description:

Trinity Lutheran School is seeking a motivated and creative Marketing Intern to join our team. As a Marketing Intern, you will play a vital role in supporting our marketing efforts to enhance our school’s visibility and communicate its values to our target audience. We intend on maintaining and promoting our Christian identity throughout this whole marketing project. This internship offers a valuable opportunity to gain practical experience in various aspects of marketing while contributing to the growth and success of our institution.

Position Duties/Skills:

Content Creation: Assist in developing relevant content for various marketing materials, including social media posts, website updates, newsletters, and promotional materials.

Social Media Management: Help manage Trinity Lutheran School’s social media accounts by creating and scheduling posts, monitoring engagement, and analyzing performance metrics.

Website Maintenance: Contribute to the upkeep of the school’s website by updating content, images, and ensuring that information is accurate and current. Potentially capturing photos and videos of school events, activities, and achievements for use in marketing campaigns and on the school’s website.

Event Support: Assist in planning, promoting, and executing school events, open houses, and other promotional activities. Also, helping with contacting others (sponsors) to help achieve our goals. Run events such as Sports Camps or things of that nature to help with gaining attention and funding.

Minimum Qualifications:

Currently enrolled in a degree program related to Marketing, Communications, or a related field.

Strong written and verbal communication skills.

Creative thinking and a passion for marketing and branding.

Excellent organizational and time-management skills. Preferred Qualifications (Not Needed):

1. Proficiency in graphic design tools, social media platforms, and Microsoft Office would be beneficial. 2. Basic photography and videography skills are a plus. 3. Proficient with Marketing Research; help look for engrossed areas to display our campaigns. (Example being research on the growth of “Our Lady of the Prairie” and how our marketing helps with that preschool’s growth.)

Other Comments:

About Trinity Lutheran: Trinity Lutheran School is a vibrant and inclusive educational institution committed to fostering academic excellence, character development, and a strong sense of community. Located in Belle Plaine, our school has been serving students and families for a number of years and is dedicated to providing a nurturing environment where students can thrive academically and personally. Trinity Lutheran School incorporates religious aspects and helps serve and show the importance of learning about Christianity at a young age.

Benefits:

Gain hands-on experience in marketing and communications.

Opportunity to contribute to a meaningful mission in education.

Mentorship and guidance from experienced marketing professionals.

Networking opportunities within the education and marketing fields.

Potential for a positive letter of recommendation upon successful completion of the internship.

Would fulfill the internship graduation requirement, which allows you to gain a college credit.

If you are a dedicated and creative individual interested in using your marketing skills to promote our religious school’s mission, we encourage you to apply for this internship. Together, we can make a positive impact on our community and contribute to the growth of our institution.

Application Process Information:

Please contact Andrew Krueger at Andy.Krueger@blc.edu or call 507-779-9136 with questions.