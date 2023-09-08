Reading/Writing Tutor – Risen Savior After School Care Program

Posting Date: 09/08/2023

Closing Date: 09/29/2023

Website: N/A

Salary: N/A

Hours: Flexible

Location: Mankato, MN

Position Description:

Risen Savior After School Care Program in West Mankato is seeking a BLC student willing to “volunteer” as a reading/writing tutor throughout the semester, for approximately 5 hours per week. The student who regularly volunteers throughout the semester may be eligible for a scholarship at the end of the semester.

Application Process Information:

If interested, contact Jeff Younge (in the BLC financial aid office) at jyounge@blc.edu for more details.