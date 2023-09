The Bethany Lutheran soccer programs as well as the Viking volleyball team will be descending on New Ulm Tuesday as all three squads will play games at Martin Luther College. The men’s soccer team will kick things off at 2 p.m. with the women’s team playing right after at 4:30 p.m. BLC volleyball will then be in action for the nightcap of events, taking on the Knights at 7 p.m.