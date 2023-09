The Bethany Lutheran men’s and women’s soccer teams will travel to Ashland, Wis. on Saturday to take on Northland. The Viking men (6-2, 5-0 UMAC) will face off the LumberJacks (4-6-1, 3-1-1 UMAC) at 2 p.m., while the Bethany women (5-3-1, 4-1 UMAC) will kick off with the LumberJills (2-5-1, 1-3-1 UMAC) at 4:30 p.m.