Executive Housekeeper – HHS

Posting Date: 10/30/2023

Closing Date: Open until filled

Website: https://www.hhs1.com/careers

Salary: $21 per Hour

Hours: 2:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. Monday through Friday occasionally 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. when the director is out

Location: Mankato, MN

Position Description:

Support the housekeeping (EVS) department leadership to maintain a high level of cleanliness and consistency throughout all areas of the hospital. Create a safe, clean, and comfortable environment where patients can heal.

Position Duties/Skills:

Oversee team members and assign cleaning duties to ensure coverage of all areas Perform daily inspections and maintain quality control programs Manage supplies and ensure team members have the equipment necessary to complete job assignments Assist with cleaning areas of the hospital as needed to ensure full coverage Follow all HHS cleaning procedures and best practices Provide friendly and kind service to all individuals in the hospital Assist team members and management as needed to help the department operate efficiently

Minimum Qualifications:

Must be at least 18 years old Communicate effectively in English and work well in a team environment Must practice good personal hygiene, be neatly groomed, and be in uniform Experience as a supervisor preferred Applicants must pass a background check, and drug screen, and provide proof of employment eligibility in the U.S. Many healthcare facilities require employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have an approved exemption in place.

Application Process Information:

We offer flexible schedules, excellent training, competitive wages, work-life balance, job satisfaction, and promotion opportunities.

Paid Time Off

Medical

Dental

401K

Short Term Disability

Voluntary Life

Safety Incentive Program

Please contact Erin VanConett at evanconett@hhs1.com or call 507-934-7649 with questions.