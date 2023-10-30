Executive Housekeeper – HHS

Posting Date: 10/30/2023
Closing Date: Open until filled
Website: https://www.hhs1.com/careers
Salary: $21 per Hour
Hours: 2:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. Monday through Friday occasionally 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. when the director is out
Location: Mankato, MN
Position Description:
Support the housekeeping (EVS) department leadership to maintain a high level of cleanliness and consistency throughout all areas of the hospital. Create a safe, clean, and comfortable environment where patients can heal.
Position Duties/Skills:
- Oversee team members and assign cleaning duties to ensure coverage of all areas
- Perform daily inspections and maintain quality control programs
- Manage supplies and ensure team members have the equipment necessary to complete job assignments
- Assist with cleaning areas of the hospital as needed to ensure full coverage
- Follow all HHS cleaning procedures and best practices
- Provide friendly and kind service to all individuals in the hospital
- Assist team members and management as needed to help the department operate efficiently
Minimum Qualifications:
- Must be at least 18 years old
- Communicate effectively in English and work well in a team environment
- Must practice good personal hygiene, be neatly groomed, and be in uniform
- Experience as a supervisor preferred
- Applicants must pass a background check, and drug screen, and provide proof of employment eligibility in the U.S.
- Many healthcare facilities require employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have an approved exemption in place.
Application Process Information:
We offer flexible schedules, excellent training, competitive wages, work-life balance, job satisfaction, and promotion opportunities.
Paid Time Off
Medical
Dental
401K
Short Term Disability
Voluntary Life
Safety Incentive Program
Please contact Erin VanConett at evanconett@hhs1.com or call 507-934-7649 with questions.