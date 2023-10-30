Housekeeper – HHS

Posting Date: 10/30/2023

Closing Date: Open until filled

Website: https://www.hhs1.com/careers

Salary: $18 per hour

Hours: Afternoon shift, 3:00 pm – 11:30 pm. Opening 7 days a week. part-time and full-time available as well as shorter shifts.

Location: St Peter, MN

Position Description:

Support the housekeeping (EVS) department leadership to maintain a high level of cleanliness and consistency throughout all areas of the hospital. Create a safe, clean, and comfortable environment where patients can heal.

Position Duties/Skills:

Support the housekeeping (EVS) department leadership to maintain a high level of cleanliness and consistency throughout all areas of the hospital Create a safe, clean, and comfortable environment where patients can heal Monitor and maintain the cleanliness of assigned areas Must handle chemicals including bleach and disinfectants

Minimum Qualifications:

Communicate effectively in English Applicants must pass a background check, and drug screen, and provide proof of employment eligibility in the U.S Standing, walking, squatting, bending, twisting, kneeling, and reaching continuously throughout a shift Many healthcare facilities require employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have an approved exemption in place Preferred: Housekeeping experience

Application Process Information:

Please contact Erin VanConett at evanconett@hhs1.com or call 507-934-7649 with questions.