International Ministry Coordinator – Wisconsin Lutheran Chapel

Posting Date: 10/11/2023

Closing Date: Open until filled

Website: https://www.wlchapel.org/

Salary: Salary and benefits to be determined based on experience.

Hours: Flexible, Average 40 hours

Location: Madison, WI

Position Description:

Our Savior invites us to “Go and make disciples of all nations.” In Madison, God has brought the world to us. The International Ministry Coordinator would work to bring the life-giving message of the gospel to the international community in Madison. Through friendship, ESL services and other activities, the International Ministry Coordinator would lead efforts to coordinate ministry to international students and their families creating opportunities to share faith. The seed thus planted would have the opportunity to grow and mature. The gospel would be broadcast further, as our friends return to their home countries.

Position Duties/Skills:

• Develop programming to develop meaningful relationships with our international and immigrant communities in Madison with the goal of integrating them into our church community

• Recruit, train, coordinate and oversee volunteers for the ESL teaching, conversation partners and transportation ministry

• Assist volunteers in organizing course materials with clear learning goals and outcomes

• Promote opportunities to learn about Christianity through group and 1-on-1 Bible studies

• Promote international ministry programs to international students, immigrants and their families.

• Promote international ministry programs at Chapel, with area, regional and national WELS congregations and networks

• Participate in staff training at the Chapel, as well as personal professional development

• Integrate Chapel’s International Ministry with the other Student ministries at Chapel

Administrative Responsibilities:

• Oversee costs for planned events

• Prepare the International Ministry budget.

• Maintain databases for program participations

• Network with appropriate UW offices and other Madison organizations

• Coordinate facilities availability at Eagle Heights

• Create ministry goals and communicate their progress with staff, governing board and congregation

• Work with all appropriate Synodical offices and organizations to facilitate spiritual follow-up–contacts in their home countries or elsewhere–to maintain their faith and connection with ministry resources

Minimum Qualifications:

• Be an active member of the Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod

• Have experience bringing God’s word to non-Christians and teaching English through Biblical literacy to adults in small groups and/or children in Sunday school

• Cross cultural experience and/or experience of having lived/worked abroad

• Have a passion for bringing all people into God’s family

• Have good public speaking skills, exceptional interpersonal and written communication skills

• Work synergistically with the pastor, staff, congregational volunteers, and area WELS/ELS congregations

• Be able to work well independently or in collaboration with others

• Be willing to adopt other responsibilities, as needed

• Maintain a high level of attention to detail, accuracy, and thoroughness

Application Process Information:

Email your cover letter and resume to wlchapel@wlchapel.org or call 608-257-1969