The Bethany Lutheran men’s and women’s soccer teams will play host to Minnesota Morris on Saturday in their regular season finales where they will also be celebrating Senior Day. The Viking women (10-5-2, 9-3-1 UMAC) will kick things off with the Cougars (4-11-2, 4-7-2) at 1 p.m. while the BLC men (11-6-2, 10-2-1) will face off with UMM (2-12-4, 1-8-4 UMAC) at 3:30 p.m.