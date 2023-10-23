Nick Proksch

Biography
Nick is married to Becky, and they have five children: Jeremy, Nolan, Colin, Micah, and Eliza.
Education
- Ph.D. (in progress), Concordia Seminary, St. Louis, MO
Dissertation: A study and translation from Greek of Theodore of Raith, a theologian who worked to
navigate Christological controversies by examining the biblical basis for the Aristotelian
philosophical terms that dominated such conversations. He writes the first explicitly Christian
appropriation and reworking of Aristotle’s Categories.
- M.Div., Bethany Lutheran Theological Seminary, Mankato, MN, 2010
- B. A., Valparaiso University, Valparaiso, IN, 2006, major in German, minor in Classics
Publications and Presentations
- As a contributing translator: Luther’s Works: American Edition, vols. 56–58, 61, 69, and forthcoming (St. Louis: Concordia Publishing House, 2009–).
- “Strategies for Collaborative Learning and Gamification in Classical Language Instruction.” Presentation at the Lutheran College Conference, Mankato, MN, August 6, 2023.
- “With the Lord Always: An Exegesis of 1 Thessalonians 4:13–18.” Presentation the Eleventh Triennial Convention of the Confessional Evangelical Lutheran Conference. Seoul, Republic of Korea, June 6, 2023.
- Book Review of Roland E. Heine, trans., The Commentary of Origen on the Gospel of Matthew, 2 vols. Oxford Early Christian Texts (Oxford University Press, 2018), in Concordia Journal 47 (Fall 2021), 77–79.
Memberships
- North American Patristics Society
- Classical Association of Minnesota