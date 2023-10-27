Office Assistant – Advancement

Posting Date: October 27, 2023

Department: Advancement

Category: Staff

Status/Type: Full-Time

Applications will be taken until the position is filled.

Position summary: Responsible to the Data Specialist/Office Manager for clerical support for the Advancement team.

Essential functions:

1. Provide assistance and support for the Advancement team including, but not limited to the following:

• assist with travel arrangements and reservations as needed

• answer telephone calls and handle matters as appropriate

• maintain office schedule and calendar

• prepare mailings as requested

2. Provide assistance and support for the Advancement office including, but not limited to the following:

• coordinate, prepare, record and mail birthday cards to constituents monthly

• process all call reports in EXDEV submitted by advancement officers

• maintain all development module address changes/updates

• daily review newspaper and social networks for items related to Bethany and archive including review all obituaries for the Bethany Magazine and database updates

• record, and double check for accuracy, all outgoing correspondence in EX database prior to mailing to constituents

• administer Mass Add process including mass mailings, communications and campus events

3. Serve as first contact for Advancement team via phone, electronic, and face-to-face communications; create positive first impression.

4. Assist Data Specialist with the entry and/or modification of data in the College’s database system. Process gifts and cross train duties of Data Specialist/Office Manager as directed.

5. Assist with preparation of scholarship thank you letter meeting and letters, including preparation of Donor Brochures, help at fall scholarship meeting, and proofing letters.

6. Perform routine office functions when required.

7. Assist with special Advancement projects, campaigns and events as requested.

Minimum Qualifications:

willingness to support the mission of Bethany Lutheran College

computer training beyond high school

successful computer experience, specifically in Excel and Word

excellent oral and written communication skills

ability to understand database concepts and use database on a daily basis

able to work days, nights, and/or weekend hours as needed during Phone-a-thon (January – April) and Thank-a-thon (September)

Please send all application materials to hr@blc.edu.