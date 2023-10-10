Patron Services Coordinator

Posting Date: October 10, 2023

Department: Library

Category: Staff

Status/Type: Full-Time

Applications will be taken until the position is filled.

Function of Position: Responsible to the Director of Library Services for patron services including circulation and student employees, interlibrary loan, reference and instruction, and assisting with general library duties.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Circulation

– Generate and review reports to assess fees and replacement costs.

– Assist with inventory management and communicate with patrons about inventory issues.

– Investigate problems and email patrons and borrowing libraries regarding overdue materials, fines, and replacement costs as necessary.

– Update and manage circulation-specific functions in Alma, including updating library hours, policies and terms of use, and overseeing automatic communication with patrons.

– Prepare for and attend pre-graduation events to assure graduates follow up on library business.

– Oversee student employees, including selection, training, supervision, and scheduling as well as covering student duties in case of absence.

Interlibrary Loan

– Coordinate interlibrary loan activities, including borrowing and lending, physical and digital, using Alma and OCLC Worldshare.

– Use postage software and carefully package items for shipping to assure the safe delivery.

– Deliver, pick up, and distribute mail; receive and organize supplies and new materials.

– Awareness of and adherence to copyright issues and current accessibility standards.

– Collaborate with seminary library regarding interlibrary loan procedures.

Reference & Instruction

– Serve as primary reference resource for patrons.

– Provide library instruction for in-class, in-library, and online courses as needed, including making instructional videos.

– Staff virtual reference shift weekly through AskMN.

Other Patron Services

– Manage and maintain accuracy for course reserves.

– Serve as first point of contact for technical issues with copier, printers, etc.

– Manage library outreach through programming including displays, social media, etc.

– Prepare and update library signage regarding hours, collections, etc.

General Library Duties

– Staff circulation desk as needed by providing prompt and efficient customer service, checking items in and out, answering patron questions regarding policies and procedures, conducting basic reference duties using physical and electronic resources, and assisting patrons with equipment and materials as able, etc.

– Attend meetings and be willing to serve on campus, consortium, and/or other relevant committees.

– Maintain current knowledge of industry standards and new developments in the library field; update and maintain department workflows; oversee appropriate student projects.

– Maintain professional memberships and correspondence with colleagues on and off campus.

– Develop and maintain LibGuides as assigned.

– Willingness to be cross-trained in and collaborate with other library departments

– Keep the appropriate statistics and prepare analyses for reports.

– Other duties as appropriate and/or assigned by director of library services.

Minimum Qualifications:

– Willingness to support the mission of Bethany Lutheran College

– Bachelor’s degree required; ALA accredited MLIS degree preferred

– One year of supervisory experience preferred

– Excellent supervisory and training skills

– Proficiency in all Office and Drive applications

– Experience using Alma/Primo or other library management system

– Excellent organizational and oral/written communication skills; attention to detail

– Ability to lift, pull, and/or push up to 50 pounds

Please send all application materials to hr@blc.edu.