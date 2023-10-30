Phone Volunteer for SHARE 2023 – Kinship Radio

Posting Date: 10/30/2023

Closing Date: 11/08/23

Website: https://kinshipradio.org/home/

Salary: N/A

Hours: Flexible to fit your schedule. 1-2 hour time slots are available. Check our website kinshipradio.org for availability and to sign-up for as many as you’d like!

Location: Mankato, MN

Position Description:

PHONE Volunteers needed for November 7, 8, 9, 2023:

You will have direct contact with everyone who calls into the station to give their “Faith Promise.” All Faith Promises are entered directly into the computer. It’s a very easy process. As long as you can type on a keyboard, you can enter Faith Promises with no problem!

Position Duties/Skills:

Answer Phones

Basic Typing/computer skills

Minimum Qualifications:

Basic Typing/computer skills

Other Comments:

Volunteers are needed for our SHARE November 7-9, 2023. Our theme this year is “Unshakeable Faith.” Would you seek the Lord’s direction for how you can be a part of the “Unshakeable Faith” Kinship Radio Share 2023? There are many people in our communities that need to hear what God is doing. Will you join us in utilizing your gifts? Please go to our website KinshipRadio.org to view the schedules and register for a volunteer slot or you may call 507-526-3233.