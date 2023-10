The Bethany Lutheran men’s and women’s soccer teams will travel to Crown on Wednesday night in their penultimate contests. The Viking women (10-5-1, 9-3 UMAC) will square off with the Polars (6-8-2, 6-4-2 UMAC) at 4:30 p.m. before the BLC men (10-6-2, 9-2-1 UMAC) take on the Crown men (8-8-2, 6-4-2 UMAC) at 7 p.m.