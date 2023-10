The Bethany Lutheran volleyball team will host No. 5 Northwestern and North Central this weekend for a pair of UMAC matchups. The Vikings (6-15, 3-7 UMAC) will take on the Eagles (22-3, 10-0 UMAC) at 7 p.m. on Friday night before facing off with the Rams (11-10, 2-7 UMAC) on Saturday at 1 p.m.