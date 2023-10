The Bethany Lutheran volleyball team will host Martin Luther College on Tuesday night when the two teams face off at 7 p.m. The Vikings enter the matchup 5-13 overall and 2-5 in the UMAC while the Knights enter 5-13 overall and 3-3 in the conference. The game will also be Breast Cancer Awareness night for the volleyball team, and there will be t-shirts sold at the game.