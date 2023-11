The Bethany Lutheran and Northwestern women’s soccer teams will be matching up for the third straight year in the UMAC semifinals on Wednesday as the Vikings and Eagles will clash at 5 p.m. at Reynolds Field in St. Paul. Bethany enters the matchup after finishing the regular season 11-5-2 overall and 10-3-1 in the UMAC while Northwestern finished 11-6-1 overall and 11-2-1 in the conference.