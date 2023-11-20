Administrative Assistant – Cornerstone UMC

Posting Date: 11/20/2023
Closing Date: 12/08/2023
Website: https://www.cornerstonelc.net/
Salary: $14 – 18 per hour
Hours: 10 hours per week. 5 hours on-site at the church, Wednesday or Thursday. Time on site is flexible. 3-5 hours of remote work.
Location: Lake Crystal, MN
Position Description:
The Administrative Assistant works with the pastor to carry out various responsibilities. See below for the desired skill set. The hours and location are flexible. We are looking for someone with strong comfort with finances, and who can help us lean into our online presence.
Position Duties/Skills:
Desired Skill Set
High level of comfort and innovation with technology and software
Ability to learn quickly and problem-solve
Ability to plan ahead according to a larger vision
Capacity to design engaging digital and printed materials
Highly reliable in communication with Pastor
Weekly
Bulletins: Print and distribute weekly
Proclaim: Design slideshow based on bulletin information
Telephone and emails
Mail
Bill pay and Realm data input
Order office supplies
Print Sunday School Materials
Print Alpha materials
Monthly
Newsletter [design, print b/w, fold for mail and email]
Ad Council [agenda, minutes, SOA]
Reconcile bank statement & Credit Card Statement
Payroll
Worship Partner Print-outs
Quarterly
941
Yearly
Budget
Payroll [W-2s/1099s and company W-3 for IRS transmittal]
File clean-up
Print Cornerstone return labels for Finance Secretary
Print labels for giving statements
Minimum Qualifications:
- Assertive Communication
- Self-starter
Application Process Information:
Submit Resume to Pastor Chad Setter
Email – Pastorsetter@gmail.com – Cell – 507-441-1284