Administrative Assistant – Cornerstone UMC

Posting Date: 11/20/2023

Closing Date: 12/08/2023

Website: https://www.cornerstonelc.net/

Salary: $14 – 18 per hour

Hours: 10 hours per week. 5 hours on-site at the church, Wednesday or Thursday. Time on site is flexible. 3-5 hours of remote work.

Location: Lake Crystal, MN

Position Description:

The Administrative Assistant works with the pastor to carry out various responsibilities. See below for the desired skill set. The hours and location are flexible. We are looking for someone with strong comfort with finances, and who can help us lean into our online presence.

Position Duties/Skills:

Desired Skill Set

High level of comfort and innovation with technology and software

Ability to learn quickly and problem-solve

Ability to plan ahead according to a larger vision

Capacity to design engaging digital and printed materials

Highly reliable in communication with Pastor

Weekly

Bulletins: Print and distribute weekly

Proclaim: Design slideshow based on bulletin information

Telephone and emails

Mail

Bill pay and Realm data input

Order office supplies

Print Sunday School Materials

Print Alpha materials

Monthly

Newsletter [design, print b/w, fold for mail and email]

Ad Council [agenda, minutes, SOA]

Reconcile bank statement & Credit Card Statement

Payroll

Worship Partner Print-outs

Quarterly

941

Yearly

Budget

Payroll [W-2s/1099s and company W-3 for IRS transmittal]

File clean-up

Print Cornerstone return labels for Finance Secretary

Print labels for giving statements

Minimum Qualifications:

Assertive Communication

Self-starter

Application Process Information:

Submit Resume to Pastor Chad Setter

Email – Pastorsetter@gmail.com – Cell – 507-441-1284