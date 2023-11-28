Azkue, Casper, and Luján Rubio Earn United Soccer Coaches All-Region

The United Soccer Coaches announced their 2023 All-Region Teams on Tuesday and three Bethany Lutheran women’s soccer players received the honor. Olaitz Azkue Muguruza, Ashley Casper, and Elena Luján Rubio were all recognized on All-Region teams with Casper and Luján Rubio earning Second Team and Azkue earning Third Team. The trio of Vikings join Nicole Moldstad (’18) as the only players in program history to earn All-Region honors.