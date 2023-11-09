Men’s Basketball 2023-24 Season Preview

After claiming both the UMAC regular season and tournament championships last season, the Bethany Lutheran men’s basketball team will aim to defend their titles in 2023-24 with their campaign kicking off this weekend with a pair of nonconference matchups. The Vikings will open the season on Friday night when they face off with the Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE) at 7 p.m. before hosting Wisconsin Lutheran College (WLC) on Saturday at 2 p.m.