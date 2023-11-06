Men’s Basketball Picked to Finish First in Preseason Coaches Poll

The Upper Midwest Athletic Conference (UMAC) is prepped for the upcoming 2023-24 season as the conference office shared the preseason coaches poll Monday and the Bethany Lutheran men’s basketball team was picked to finish first after claiming the regular season and tournament titles last year. Northwestern was predicted to finish second in the poll while the Vikings opponent in the UMAC title game last year UW-Superior is projected third.
- Admissions
- Academics
- Campus Life
- Arts
- Athletics
- About