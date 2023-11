The Upper Midwest Athletic Conference (UMAC) office released the All-Conference awards for women’s soccer this afternoon and seven Vikings were named to the three teams. Ashley Casper, Asia Jota, and Brooke Wolanin all earned First Team All-Conference honors for Bethany while Elena Luján Rubio and Olaitz Azkue Muguruza earned Second Team and Madison Sax and Juana Quevedo Honorable Mention.