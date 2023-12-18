Admissions Counselor/Dual Credit Program Coordinator

Posting Date: December 17, 2023

Department: Admissions/Academic Affairs

Category: Staff

Status/Type: Full Time, Exempt

Admissions Counselor (50%)

Function of Position: Responsible to the Vice President of Admissions and Marketing and Director of Admissions for recruitment of students who will develop and succeed in the Bethany Lutheran College environment.

Duties and Responsibilities:

1. Arrange high school visits with high school counselors; take appropriate admission materials, visit students, and maintain follow-up communication with counselors and students.

2. Attend scheduled college fairs; prepare booth and materials; visit with students and answer questions.

3. Maintain student data in computer system and personal logs and follow-up with appropriate correspondence to prospective students and parents via mail, e-mail, or phone.

4. Be prepared to travel by car and/or plane to destinations as required by schedule.

5. Set up and facilitate on-line communication with students (email, CRM).

6. Represent College in a variety of on- and off-campus events and functions. Prepare and make presentations representing Admissions to various groups as required.

7. Attend professional meetings; read professional materials to develop and maintain up-to-date recruiting philosophies.

8. Work with current students and student Ambassadors for engaging future students with unique content.

9. Perform other related duties/responsibilities as appropriate or assigned by the Vice President of Admissions and Marketing or Director of Admissions.

Dual Credit Program Coordinator (50%)

Function of Position: Responsible to the Vice President of Admissions, the Dual Credit

Program Coordinator establishes and maintains relationships with High School Dual Credit

liaisons, nurtures student progress, and communicates with students, parents and school

liaisons during engagement, throughout the program, and towards potential full enrollment at

Bethany Lutheran College.

Duties and Responsibilities:

1. In conjunction with the Vice President of Academics and Admissions, establish annual

travel schedules to sustain relationships with partner high schools to further promote

High School Dual Credit opportunities via the newly designed Boost Program through

classroom and parent presentations, and ongoing follow up.

2. Vet and guide schools through the process of becoming a Bethany Advantage Partner

School.

3. Check and request updates to Bethany’s website, brochures and slide decks in regard to

dual credit programming.

4. Working with the Admissions team, promote Bethany Lutheran College by providing

regular marketing materials and presentations to high school students, parents and

schools regarding dual credit offerings.

5. Support the Admissions and Registrar’s Offices by guiding students through the

admissions and registration processes.

6. Regularly communicate with designated high school representatives regarding exam

proctoring and student progress, and track conversations and progress in the database.

7. Serve as academic advisor to dual credit students by regularly checking their online

activity and performance and intervening with students, parents, professors, and high

school liaisons as needed.

8. Provide annual assessment of Dual Credit programs to measure success and

challenges among schools and courses offered.

Minimum Qualifications:

● Willingness to support the mission of Bethany Lutheran College

● Bachelor’s Degree Preferred, Associate’s Degree Considered with appropriate

employment experience.

● Experience as an online learner encouraged

● Understanding of Area Lutheran High Schools encouraged

● Excellent interpersonal skills

● Excellent oral and written communication skills

● Strong organizational skills

● Strong ability to work on several tasks simultaneously

● Proficiency in online Learning Management Systems and database tracking

Please send all application materials to hr@blc.edu.