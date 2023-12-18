Assistant/Associate Professor – Media Arts

Posting Date: December 17, 2023

Department: Academic Affairs – Media Arts

Category: Faculty

Status/Type: Full Time, Exempt

Applications will be taken until the position is filled.

Function of Position: The Media Arts Program at Bethany Lutheran College is seeking qualified candidates with a terminal degree in motion graphics, graphic design or digital animation. Professional experience working collaboratively in motion media, graphic design or a related field is strongly desired. Candidates will demonstrate a clear understanding of advanced technical and conceptual topics related to motion media, graphic design, and related fields such as animation and video production. Experience teaching motion graphics and/or graphic design is strongly preferred.

Duties and Responsibilities:

• Teach a variety of introductory and advanced courses in motion graphics, graphic design, animation, visual communication, art history, and additional areas of specialization based on the candidate’s expertise and the needs of the visual arts programs.

• Encourage student participation and collaboration in the learning process through a variety of techniques and strategies, with an emphasis on hands-on learning.

• Provide a respectful and inspiring learning environment that contributes to a positive student experience.

• Foster industry connections to Bethany’s alumni base and the larger design community.

• Be available to students for consultation and clarification regarding course materials and creative projects.

• Provide feedback to students in a timely and meaningful manner aimed at fostering continuous growth and development.

• Encourage students to engage course content from a Christian perspective.

• Model professional approaches that instill high ethical values and encourage lifelong learning.

• Participate actively in scholarly/creative projects and professional organizations.

• Collaborate with colleagues in the planning and promotion of annual events such as film festivals, guest speakers, and student showcases.

• Assist with the college’s assessment efforts as needed.

• In collaboration with Bethany’s production studio, maintain a working knowledge of industry standard practices related to equipment, software, design resources, etc.

Minimum essential qualifications:

• Active membership in the Evangelical Lutheran Synod (ELS) or Wisconsin Evangelical Synod (WELS) is preferred.

• Terminal degree (MFA or Ph.D.) in field preferred; Master’s degree considered with appropriate industry work.

• Demonstrated professional and/or community involvement

Application Process

Candidates should submit:

• A letter of interest that addresses qualifications and area of specialization,

• Resume/curriculum vitae.

• A URL for a professional website showcasing a recent portfolio of creative work. This portfolio must include at least some time-based media. A teaching portfolio with examples of student work is optional.

• Statement of Faith in the context of a Christian, liberal-arts college,

• Academic transcripts (may be unofficial); if an employment offer is made, certified transcripts for all college-level education will be required).

Please Send Application Materials to:

Academic Search Committee – Media Arts

Bethany Lutheran College – Human Resources Office

700 Luther Drive Mankato, MN 56001

or via scanned email documents to:

hr@blc.edu