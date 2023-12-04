Digital – Operations Director – Kinship Radio

Posting Date: 12/04/2023

Closing Date: Open until filled

Website: https://kinshipradio.org/

Salary: Tbd

Hours: This is a full-time position, typically 5 days per week, 8:00-4:30 p.m.

Location: Mankato, MN

Position Description:

Under the supervision of Kinship Radio’s Executive Director, oversee the network’s operational functions, including its automation system as well as satellite functions. In addition, this position will oversee the IT needs of the radio network as well as technical operations of the studios and related equipment. This position will be called on to develop the network’s digital platform including, but not limited to, its web presence, social media oversight, and digital content. This position will also be called upon to represent the network as needed at outreach functions.

Position Duties/Skills:

Deep comprehension of Christian radio full-service format (teaching, talk, and music) and affiliated listenership

Solid command of radio automation systems. Knowledge of RCS products a plus

A passion for researching and pursuing emerging technology and potential benefits to the ministry’s constituents

Ability to relatable and train others in technical matters

Skilled with radio production and editing software

Decision-making and problem-solving

Leadership ability, including motivation, and inspiration

Self-starting

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Honesty and integrity

Highly detailed

Ability to manage time effectively

Minimum Qualifications:

Operations Responsibilities:

Manage technical operations of network’s radio stations including radio automation system

Generate daily program logs, making modifications as needed

Provide supervision of satellite technology and related program acquisition

Maintain functionality of network’s central on air and production studios

In cooperation with the ED, periodically audit station systems and procedures to ensure smooth daily on-air activity. Guide solutions to related problems in cooperation with staff, informing ED of needed technical improvements

Ensure that network has evergreen program back-up library.

Produce/engineer live radio shows as needed, especially for ministry’s annual on-air fundraisers.

Provide support for low/mid-level engineering issues.

Serve as ministry’s Assistant Chief Operator.

Application Process Information:

A complete job positing is available able at KinshipRadio.org

Please contact Jennifer Stokes at jennifer@kinshipradio.org or call 507-526-3233 with questions.