Digital – Operations Director – Kinship Radio

Posting Date: 12/04/2023
Closing Date: Open until filled
Website: https://kinshipradio.org/
Salary: Tbd
Hours: This is a full-time position, typically 5 days per week, 8:00-4:30 p.m.
Location: Mankato, MN
Position Description:
Under the supervision of Kinship Radio’s Executive Director, oversee the network’s operational functions, including its automation system as well as satellite functions. In addition, this position will oversee the IT needs of the radio network as well as technical operations of the studios and related equipment. This position will be called on to develop the network’s digital platform including, but not limited to, its web presence, social media oversight, and digital content. This position will also be called upon to represent the network as needed at outreach functions.
Position Duties/Skills:
- Deep comprehension of Christian radio full-service format (teaching, talk, and music) and affiliated listenership
- Solid command of radio automation systems. Knowledge of RCS products a plus
- A passion for researching and pursuing emerging technology and potential benefits to the ministry’s constituents
- Ability to relatable and train others in technical matters
- Skilled with radio production and editing software
- Decision-making and problem-solving
- Leadership ability, including motivation, and inspiration
- Self-starting
- Strong written and verbal communication skills
- Honesty and integrity
- Highly detailed
- Ability to manage time effectively
Minimum Qualifications:
Operations Responsibilities:
- Manage technical operations of network’s radio stations including radio automation system
- Generate daily program logs, making modifications as needed
- Provide supervision of satellite technology and related program acquisition
- Maintain functionality of network’s central on air and production studios
- In cooperation with the ED, periodically audit station systems and procedures to ensure smooth daily on-air activity. Guide solutions to related problems in cooperation with staff, informing ED of needed technical improvements
- Ensure that network has evergreen program back-up library.
- Produce/engineer live radio shows as needed, especially for ministry’s annual on-air fundraisers.
- Provide support for low/mid-level engineering issues.
- Serve as ministry’s Assistant Chief Operator.
Application Process Information:
A complete job positing is available able at KinshipRadio.org
Please contact Jennifer Stokes at jennifer@kinshipradio.org or call 507-526-3233 with questions.