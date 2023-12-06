Various Internships – Mankato Softball

Posting Date: 12/06/2023

Closing Date: Open until filled

Website: https://northwoodsleague.com/mankato-softball/employment-and-internships/

Salary: $250+/month

Hours: Varies based on position.

Location: Mankato, MN

Position Description:

We are the a part of the first summer collegiate softball league of its kind, Northwoods League Softball. We are also the only summer collegiate softball team in the state of Minnesota. We look forward to serving our region and community, developing our athletic and front office teams, and growing the sport of softball. We are currently seeking interns with a propensity for growth and a passion for serving others.

Position Duties/Skills:

This is a full-time on-site Internship role located in Mankato, MN at Mankato Softball. As an Intern, you will have the opportunity to work on various projects and gain hands-on experience in the field. You will be working on tasks related to sales, customer service, operations, and/or much more.

Minimum Qualifications:

This is a full-time on-site Internship role located in Mankato, MN at Mankato Softball. As an Intern, you will have the opportunity to work on various projects and gain hands-on experience in the field. You will be working on tasks related to sales, customer service, operations, and/or much more.

Application Process Information:

Please send a resume and cover letter through email to: Mankatosoftball@gmail.com or by mail to: 1219 1/2 Caledonia Street Mankato, MN 56001.

Please contact Caleb Chapman at Mankatosoftball@gmail.com or call 507-625-7047 with questions.