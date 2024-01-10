Assistant/Associate Professor – Physics/STEM Promotion

Posting Date: January 10, 2024

Department: Academic Affairs – Physics/STEM

Category: Faculty

Status/Type: Full Time, Exempt

Do you have a passion for guiding students along their educational paths in STEM? Do you have a desire to mentor students in their lives of Christian service? If you seek a position where you can directly influence the next generation of problem-solvers, all while enjoying a healthy work/life balance, Bethany Lutheran College may be the ideal fit for you!

Bethany Lutheran College, a Christian liberal arts college owned and operated by the Evangelical Lutheran Synod, invites applications for a full-time, ten-month faculty position in the Physics/Engineering department beginning July 1, 2024. This role uniquely combines teaching responsibilities with the exciting opportunity to promote and enrich our STEM programs within the context of a small, Christian, liberal arts teaching institution. Your primary responsibility will be delivering impactful and effective undergraduate physics/engineering courses that align with our Christian values, fostering a positive and supportive learning environment. Moreover, this role includes a proactive engagement in promoting STEM programs to prospective students. The Mathematics/Science division at BLC has a storied history of fostering collegiality, upholding high standards, and promoting active learning within a mentoring and innovative environment. If you’re passionate about contributing to this dynamic community, we invite you to explore this rewarding opportunity at Bethany Lutheran College.

Minimum Qualifications:

● Master’s degree in Physics or related Engineering field required; doctorate degree is preferred; ABD considered with a plan in place to complete the terminal degree.

● Passion for teaching, advising and mentoring students.

● Desire to share information about multiple Math/Science program offerings at Bethany, with skill of working closely with prospective students.

Compensation: Salary is commensurate with experience and background; comprehensive benefit program.

Application Process: Qualified candidates should submit a letter of interest that addresses qualifications and area of specialization, resume/curriculum vitae, statement of church membership and faith in the context of a Christian liberal arts college, and academic transcripts (may be unofficial; if an employment offer is made, certified transcripts for all college-level education will be required) to:

Academic Search Committee- Physics/Engineering

Bethany Lutheran College- Human Resources Office

700 Luther Drive

Mankato, MN 56001; or via scanned email to hr@blc.edu.

Review of applications will begin February 5 and continue until the position is filled.