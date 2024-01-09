Head Coach – Men’s & Women’s Golf

Posting Date: January 9, 2024

Department: Athletics

Category: Staff

Status/Type: Part-Time (Could become full-time with the addition of other duties)

Applications will be taken until the position is filled.

Responsibilities:

Oversee the development and lead a competitive golf program, including competition schedule, budget, assistant coach and student manager selection and training, camp and league oversight, fund raising, and travel logistics. Lead the team to a successful season (e.g., win/loss record, top half conference finishes, UMAC post-season tournament participation) as agreed to in consultation with the Director of Athletics on an annual basis. Utilize positive communication with student-athletes, managers, assistant coaches, and other members of the Athletic Department in order to establish relationships that reflect trust and respect. Recruit student-athletes through high school and college visits, campus visits, and electronic and social media. Develop student-athlete physical, spiritual, emotional, academic, and psychological skills and well-being. Develop, implement, and evaluate drills, practice plans, conditioning programs, and competition strategies. Assist with required student-athlete paperwork. Monitor student-athlete academic progress, retention, and graduation status. Assist with competition management of contests as needed; coordinate competition logistics and assist with maintaining accurate statistics. Engage with College constituents such as alumni and local communities. Attend local, regional, and national professional development clinics, conventions, and seminars. Research, refine, and continue to develop knowledge of sport’s rules, regulations, and policies affecting responsibilities. Maintain First Aid and CPR certification. Perform other related duties/responsibilities as appropriate or assigned by the Director of Athletics.

Minimum qualifications:

Willingness to support the mission of Bethany Lutheran College

Bachelor’s degree from an accredited institution; master’s preferred (required for teaching and some professional staff positions)

Coaching/recruiting experience at the collegiate level preferred

Knowledge of NCAA rules

Strong interpersonal and organizational skills

Excellent oral and written communication skills

Ability to recruit, develop, motivate and develop student athletes

Able to lift, pull, push up to 50 pounds

Maintain valid driver’s license

Application Process:

Candidates should submit a letter of interest that addresses qualifications and area of specialization, and a resume.

Complete a Bethany Lutheran College employment application form found online.

Send Information to:

Bethany Lutheran College- Human Resources Office

Position – Head Coach, Men’s & Women’s Golf

700 Luther Drive

Mankato, MN 56001; or via scanned email to hr@blc.edu