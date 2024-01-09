Head Coach – Men’s & Women’s Golf

Posting Date: January 9, 2024
Department: Athletics
Category: Staff
Status/Type: Part-Time (Could become full-time with the addition of other duties)
Applications will be taken until the position is filled.
Responsibilities:
- Oversee the development and lead a competitive golf program, including competition schedule, budget, assistant coach and student manager selection and training, camp and league oversight, fund raising, and travel logistics.
- Lead the team to a successful season (e.g., win/loss record, top half conference finishes, UMAC post-season tournament participation) as agreed to in consultation with the Director of Athletics on an annual basis.
- Utilize positive communication with student-athletes, managers, assistant coaches, and other members of the Athletic Department in order to establish relationships that reflect trust and respect.
- Recruit student-athletes through high school and college visits, campus visits, and electronic and social media.
- Develop student-athlete physical, spiritual, emotional, academic, and psychological skills and well-being.
- Develop, implement, and evaluate drills, practice plans, conditioning programs, and competition strategies.
- Assist with required student-athlete paperwork.
- Monitor student-athlete academic progress, retention, and graduation status.
- Assist with competition management of contests as needed; coordinate competition logistics and assist with maintaining accurate statistics.
- Engage with College constituents such as alumni and local communities.
- Attend local, regional, and national professional development clinics, conventions, and seminars.
- Research, refine, and continue to develop knowledge of sport’s rules, regulations, and policies affecting responsibilities.
- Maintain First Aid and CPR certification.
- Perform other related duties/responsibilities as appropriate or assigned by the Director of Athletics.
Minimum qualifications:
- Willingness to support the mission of Bethany Lutheran College
- Bachelor’s degree from an accredited institution; master’s preferred (required for teaching and some professional staff positions)
- Coaching/recruiting experience at the collegiate level preferred
- Knowledge of NCAA rules
- Strong interpersonal and organizational skills
- Excellent oral and written communication skills
- Ability to recruit, develop, motivate and develop student athletes
- Able to lift, pull, push up to 50 pounds
- Maintain valid driver’s license
Application Process:
Candidates should submit a letter of interest that addresses qualifications and area of specialization, and a resume.
Complete a Bethany Lutheran College employment application form found online.
Send Information to:
Bethany Lutheran College- Human Resources Office
Position – Head Coach, Men’s & Women’s Golf
700 Luther Drive
Mankato, MN 56001; or via scanned email to hr@blc.edu